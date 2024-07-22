Indonesia Seeks to Buy Russian Oil for the First Time in Decade – Reuters

Indonesia’s state-owned oil and natural gas corporation Pertamina is looking to purchase Russian oil for the first time in more than a decade, Reuters reported on Monday, citing three anonymous traders familiar with the matter.
As Southeast Asia’s largest economy, Indonesia stepped back from buying Russian oil following the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the country did not join in Western sanctions against Moscow.
According to Reuters, Pertamina has added two Russian oil grades — Urals and Sokol — alongside others to its tender lists for purchase in September. One of the tenders reportedly closed last week and another on Monday, with the results yet to be announced.
Pertamina last purchased Sokol oil and Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean blend from Russia more than 10 years ago, Reuters reported, citing London Stock Exchange Group data.
Months after Russian troops invaded Ukraine, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he was considering joining China and India in buying Russian oil.
Moscow has rerouted its oil exports through neutral countries since the EU embargoed seaborne Russian oil deliveries and introduced a price cap on Russian crude oil in coordination with the G7.
Pertamina may only buy Russian oil if sold under the price cap regulation, according to Reuters, citing an anonymous source familiar with the company’s plans.
In 2022, Pertamina said it was reviewing the risks of buying Russian oil after Indonesia had been offered crude at a 30% discount.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.