Erdogan Urges Putin Not to Escalate Ukraine War Tensions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a call on Wednesday not to further escalate tensions, after Moscow struck facilities vital for grain shipments from Ukraine.

Erdogan was a key player in the now-collapsed deal that allowed for safe passage of Ukraine grain shipments on the Black Sea, and has positioned himself as an intermediary in the conflict.

The Turkish leader said "no steps should be taken that will escalate tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war."

He emphasized the significance of the grain deal that he called a "bridge for peace," the office added.

The accord, brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, allowed Ukraine to export grain via its Black Sea ports, but it ended last month after Moscow withdrew.