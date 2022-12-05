3 Killed, Nuclear-Capable Bombers Likely Damaged in Russian Airfield Explosions

Three people have been killed and at least two nuclear-capable bombers likely damaged in separate blasts at two Russian airfields, state and independent media outlets reported Monday.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not yet commented on the alleged incidents, which took place hundreds of kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Two Tu-95 long-range strategic nuclear bombers were damaged by a drone that fell on the runway at the Engels airfield in western Russia’s Saratov region, the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources.

Two soldiers were said to have been hospitalized with various injuries.

Engels serves as a base for Tu-95 and Tu-160 nuclear-capable strategic bombers and is located 500 kilometers east of Ukraine’s border.

Satellite images published last week showed around two dozen Tu-95s and Tu-160s parked at the Engels airfield, which media outlets said were part of Russia’s preparations for massive airstrikes on Ukraine.