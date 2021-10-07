Honor Guard ‘Punished’ for Servicing Russia’s First in a Century Royal Wedding – Reports

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has taken disciplinary action against his subordinates in St. Petersburg for sending honor guards to the country’s first royal wedding in over a century, news agencies reported Wednesday.

The Russian military’s honor guard was filmed last Friday forming a saber arch during Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov and his Italian fiancée Rebecca Virginia Bettarini’s wedding. The lavish ceremony marked Russia’s first royal nuptials since Romanov’s great-grandfather Nicholas II was executed with his family by the Bolsheviks in 1918, ending the imperial monarchy and sparking 70 years of Soviet rule.

Citing unnamed Defense Ministry sources, the state-run TASS and RIA Novosti news agencies reported that the ministry’s Western Military District had violated regulations by sending honor guard personnel to Romanov’s wedding.

“An official investigation established violations of governing documents by individual officials,” one of the sources was quoted as saying.