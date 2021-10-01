Russia Hosts First Royal Wedding in a Century in Former Imperial Capital

A descendant of Russia’s last emperor Nicholas II has wed in a lavish ceremony on Friday, marking the country’s first royal wedding since the Bolshevik revolution overthrew the monarchy a century ago. Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov tied the knot with his Italian fiancée Rebecca Virginia Bettarini at St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg in front of dozens of royal guests, the local Fontanka.ru news website reported. Romanov said that the couple chose the former imperial capital for their nuptials because it was the first place in Russia where the family returned following the Soviet collapse. “It is very, very close to our family,” he told Fontanka.ru, adding that St. Petersburg is "the history of Russia” and “the history of the House of Romanov.”

Peter Kovalev/TASS

The lavish Russian Orthodox ceremony featured Fabergé wedding rings, Sicilian wine and food provided by catering magnate Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is better known by his nickname “Putin’s chef,” Fontanka.ru reported. Bettarini, 39, walked the aisle in a white satin gown by designer Reem Acra, who has dressed celebrities like Beyoncé, Madonna, Angelina Jolie and Melania Trump, and a tiara designed by Chaumet, the official jeweller to Empress Joséphine and Napoléon, according to Fontanka.ru. Among the 1,500 guests were some 50 royals from European countries including Belgium, Bulgaria, Spain and Naples, Fontanka.ru reported. The guest list also reportedly included Sarah Fabergé and Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. The wedding ceremony lasted approximately two hours, with only a third of the guests invited for reception at the Russian Ethnographic Museum, symbolically founded by Nicholas II. George Romanov, 40, is a descendant of Nicholas II, who was executed by Bolsheviks along with his family in July 1918 in the city of Yekaterinburg.

George Romanov grand_duke_george_of_russia / instagram