Hundreds Turn Out for Funeral of Assassinated Russian Military Blogger

Hundreds of supporters including Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin turned out on Saturday for the funeral of Vladlen Tatarsky, the high-profile Russian military blogger who was killed in a bombing attack last weekend.

On Sunday an explosion ripped through a cafe on St. Petersburg's Neva river embankment, killing the controversial 40-year-old who was known for his staunch anti-Ukraine stance.

At a Kremlin ceremony announcing the annexation of four Ukrainian regions last September, Tatarsky recorded himself saying: "We will defeat everyone. We will kill everyone. We will rob everyone as necessary. Just as we like it."

Mourners, some carrying flowers, gathered at Moscow's prestigious Troyekurovskoye cemetery on Saturday amid a large police presence.

Some of those who came to pay their respects wore the letters Z and V on their clothing, pro-war symbols in Russia that show support for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Carrying lighted candles, priests in white robes led a funeral service at the cemetery. Tatarsky's awards were placed on velvet cushions near his casket. Among them was the Order of Courage, one of the country's top awards that President Vladimir Putin posthumously bestowed on Tatarsky for his "bravery."