Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Rapid Arctic Warming Is Accelerating Permafrost Collapse in Siberia, New Report Warns

Permafrost currently covers about 65% of Russian territory, but is melting fast. Lance Anderson / unsplash

Siberia and other Northern Russian regions are becoming increasingly vulnerable to the impact of the climate crisis, which is accelerating exceptionally fast in the Arctic regions, the international Climate Crisis Advisory Group (CCAG) said in a new report on Thursday.

The Arctic is warming roughly three times faster than the planet as a whole, scientists warned in the report. Annual Arctic temperatures are now 3.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial level, while Earth in general has warmed by 1.2 C.  However, the present scale of weather disasters is much bigger than climate scientists had anticipated for this level of global warming.

Permafrost currently covers about 65% of Russian territory, but is melting fast due to the climate crisis. The Republic of Sakha and the Chukotka and Magadan regions are the most vulnerable to permafrost collapse, according to the report.

“Scientists have been shocked that the warm weather conducive to permafrost thawing is occurring roughly 70 years ahead of model projections,” it said.

The report also warned that by 2100 the Arctic could have lost 89% of its permafrost.

Vast natural reserves of methane and other greenhouse gases are locked into the permafrost. Due to its rapid melting, more and more gases are being emitted into the atmosphere, accelerating the climate crisis. 

When coupled with the melting of glacier and sea ice, this could push the Arctic over the tipping point beyond which it will become close to impossible to stop climate change from accelerating.

As permafrost melts, it releases chemicals and bacteria which have been frozen for millennia. Experts warned in the report that this could cause levels of toxic mercury in rivers to increase, and even revive smallpox and other illnesses that have been dormant for generations.

Melting permafrost can also seriously damage pipelines, roads, airports, and other vital infrastructure, the scientists warned. The nuclear power plant in Chukotka’s Bilibino and several hydro dams around Magadan are under threat of collapse because they sit on permafrost.

Read more about: Climate , Environment

Read more

GREEN MENTALITY

Could a Lethal Algae Bloom Have Killed Kamchatka’s Sea Creatures? Some Marine Biologists Think So.

Whatever the cause, the response to the disaster shows public outrage can force the Russian authorities’ hand when it comes to ecological questions.
up in flames

Siberian Wildfires Swell Amid Historic Heatwave

Most of the blazes are in a region that saw possibly the hottest-ever temperature above the Arctic Circle this month.
oil spill

Russia to Review Structures on Permafrost After Arctic Spill

Prosecutors said the spill was caused by shifting ground stemming from permafrost melt.
COP25 talks

Putin Adviser Vows to Highlight Climate Activists’ Demands

The young activists now plan to meet with experts “to relay a strong collective position” at the anticipated talks with Putin.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.