Russia to Lobby for Sanctions Relief on Climate Projects at COP26 – Bloomberg

Russia plans to lobby for sanctions relief on state-run energy giants that invest in green projects at next month’s landmark UN climate summit, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

Ruslan Edelgeriyev, President Vladimir Putin’s climate envoy, accused Western states of double standards for urging Russia “to reduce methane leakages and yet we have Gazprom under sanctions” for the 2014 annexation of Crimea.

“Let’s take climate projects out of sanctions, so that Gazprom has access to green financing, access to technologies,” Bloomberg quoted Edelgeriyev as saying in an interview.

“These two things don’t get along, sanctions and climate,” said Edelgeriyev, who will head Russia’s delegation at the crucial COP26 summit in Glasgow.

The Oct. 31-Nov.12 COP summit, the biggest climate conference since the landmark 2015 Paris talks, is seen as a key step in setting worldwide emissions targets to stem the effects of climate change.