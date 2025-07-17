Telegram Begins Legal Process to Open Office in Russia

The developer of the Telegram messaging app has begun the legal process of opening a representative office in Russia, media reported Thursday.

The move comes nearly four years after Russia passed legislation requiring foreign tech firms to establish a physical presence in the country or face legal penalties, including advertising bans and outright blocks.

While companies like Google and TikTok have complied to varying degrees, Telegram, founded by Russian-born entrepreneur Pavel Durov, has so far stopped short of opening a local office.

According to tech outlet Hi-Tech Mail, a new entry on the state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor’s registry shows Telegram Messenger, Inc.’s office registration as “under approval.” It is not clear when the application was submitted.

Until now, Telegram had taken minimal steps to comply with Russian localization laws, including registering an account with Roskomnadzor and publishing a user feedback form. The messaging platform is widely used in Russia, being popular among state officials, pro-Kremlin figures and opposition voices alike.