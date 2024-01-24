Widespread Telegram, WhatsApp Outages Reported Across Russia

WhatsApp and Telegram users in Siberia and Russia's Far East reported widespread outages of the two messaging apps on Wednesday.

Some media outlets speculated that the disruptions were linked to protests in the republic of Sakha (Yakutia) over the killing of a local man.

But outages were reported in at least six other regions in Siberia and the Far East, including Novosibirsk, Khabarovsk, Magadan, Kamchatka and others, as well as in some regions in the European part of the country.

Authorities in Sakha said the outages there were connected to “preventive work” by the local government in coordination with Russia's state communications watchdog Roskomnadzor but did not offer more detail.