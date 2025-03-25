Russia’s VK to Launch Copycat of China’s WeChat – Vedomosti

Russian tech giant VK plans to unveil a “super-app” this spring in hopes of eventually combining the functionalities of China’s ubiquitous WeChat, the business newspaper Vedomosti reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the company’s plans.
Dubbed “Max,” the beta version will reportedly feature a standalone messenger, a payment system, mini-apps and a chatbot constructor for business owners. Max is expected to integrate government services down the line, making comparisons to WeChat.
However, Max will not integrate with VK’s existing social networking apps, such as Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, according to an unnamed VK representative.
“Max takes into account the experience of creating all existing VK messengers. At the same time, Max is an independent and separate product with its own dedicated development team,” the representative was quoted as saying.
Last week, VK reported a net loss of nearly 95 billion rubles ($1.12 billion) for 2024 — almost three times its losses in 2023.
VK has faced concerns over government control since 2021, when Vladimir Kiriyenko, the son of Kremlin first deputy chief of staff Sergei Kiriyenko, was appointed CEO.
Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe VK will invest up to 1 billion rubles ($11.8 million) into Max during its first stage.
Max is expected to launch on iOS and Android this spring, with availability on desktops, smartphones and browsers for users holding Russian or Belarusian phone numbers, according to one of Vedomosti’s sources at VK.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.