Russia’s VK to Launch Copycat of China’s WeChat – Vedomosti

Russian tech giant VK plans to unveil a “super-app” this spring in hopes of eventually combining the functionalities of China’s ubiquitous WeChat, the business newspaper Vedomosti reported Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the company’s plans.

Dubbed “Max,” the beta version will reportedly feature a standalone messenger, a payment system, mini-apps and a chatbot constructor for business owners. Max is expected to integrate government services down the line, making comparisons to WeChat.

However, Max will not integrate with VK’s existing social networking apps, such as Vkontakte and Odnoklassniki, according to an unnamed VK representative.

“Max takes into account the experience of creating all existing VK messengers. At the same time, Max is an independent and separate product with its own dedicated development team,” the representative was quoted as saying.