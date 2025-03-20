VK Reports Triple Net Loss Despite Record Revenue in 2024

Russian tech giant VK posted a staggering net loss of 94.94 billion rubles ($1.12 billion) in 2024 — nearly three times the 34.29 billion rubles ($405 million) it lost in 2023 — despite achieving record-high revenue, according to its annual report published Thursday.

The company reported a total revenue of 147.57 billion rubles ($1.74 billion) in 2024, a significant increase from 120.3 billion rubles ($1.42 billion) the previous year. However, VK omitted its net loss figures from its press release announcing the revenue milestone.

Online advertising made up nearly two-thirds of VK’s revenue in 2024.

Following the report’s publication, VK shares tumbled more than 6% on the Moscow Stock Exchange (MOEX).