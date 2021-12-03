Gazprom Gains Control of Russia’s Top Social Network

Russia’s Gazprom has gained control of the country’s largest social media network, VKontakte, following a string of deals to buy out Russian billionaire Alisher Usmanov from the platform's holding company.

The transactions give the Russian state significant involvement in a key part of Russia’s online space at a time when critics say the Kremlin is on an aggressive drive to boost its control over social media platforms.

Usmanov’s investment vehicle USM Holdings sold a 45% stake in MF Technologies, the holding company that controls VK Group, to Russian insurance company Sogaz, the companies announced Thursday.

The deal gives Sogaz — which was founded by Gazprom and counts key allies and friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin among its other major shareholders — voting rights of just over 25% in VK.

VK was formerly known as Mail.Ru and controls a number of other internet companies alongside the social network. The terms of the deal were not revealed.

Gazprombank, the gas giant’s financial arm, also increased its stake in MF Technologies from 36% to 45%. On Friday, it transferred control of the shares to Gazprom Media, the company announced in a statement.

The transactions give Gazprom, through its subsidiaries and affiliated companies, control of more than 50% of the voting rights in VK, one of Russia’s most visited websites.

“Gazprom-affiliated entities are effectively becoming controlling shareholders of VK,” said VTB Capital analyst Vladimir Bespalov.