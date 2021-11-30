Russia Launches Homemade TikTok Alternative

Russia’s leading media conglomerate has launched a domestic rival to the hugely popular video-sharing app TikTok as Russia’s campaign to reduce the influence of foreign websites and technology advances.

Gazprom Media, a subsidiary of state-owned gas giant Gazprom, launched the service, named “Yappy,” on Monday. It is currently available to download from both the Apple App Store and Google Play.

Yappy was developed with the support of the Innopraktika foundation, an organization run by Katerina Tikhonova, one of President Vladimir Putin's alleged daughters, the Kommersant business paper reported last year.

The app began beta testing in September, with early access given to 300 bloggers ahead of Monday’s full launch. The service has a number of similar functions to TikTok and is based on sharing short vertical video clips of up to 60 seconds in length.