Young Russians Flood TikTok With Navalny Protest Cries

Young Russians have flooded TikTok with calls to rally in support of opposition leader Alexei Navalny this weekend, prompting the state censor to urge the popular short-video app’s administrators to take them down. Navalny called for nationwide street protests this Saturday after his arrest and a viral investigative video into an opulent $1.35 billion Black Sea estate that he and news outlets claim belongs to President Vladimir Putin. The activist was jailed this week after a defiant return to Russia from Germany, where he had been hospitalized with what Western scientists determined to be nerve agent poisoning.

Russian TikTok users filmed themselves dressing up and packing for the upcoming rallies, with many expressing readiness for the authorities to detain them. Others took down Putin’s portrait from the walls of their classrooms and school hallways and replaced it with Navalny’s photo. Videos posted with the hashtags “Free Navalny” and “Jan. 23” have garnered more than 50 million combined views. Federal media and IT watchdog Roskomnadzor has asked TikTok to block the videos, warning that inciting minors to attend unauthorized rallies is illegal under Russian law. Roskomnadzor also appealed to other social networks and websites, most notably Russia’s popular Facebook rival VKontakte, “to prevent the dissemination of illegal information involving calls for minors to participate in illegal rallies.”