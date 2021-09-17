Apple, Google Delete Navalny App on Day of Russian Parliamentary Vote

Apple and Google have deleted jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s apps from their online stores after Russian authorities threatened jail time for their employees, Navalny’s aides said Friday.

The move comes as voting gets underway in parliamentary elections overshadowed by an unprecedented crackdown on the opposition.

The Navalny app contained recommendations for its supporters to cast their ballots in favor of challengers to incumbents from the pro-Putin ruling United Russia party during the Sept. 17-19 poll.

Apple has also disabled its Private Relay feature, which hides a user’s IP address, within Russia, internet monitors said.

The tech giants succumbed to state pressure one month after Russia’s communications watchdog Roskomnadzor issued a takedown order, citing a Moscow court ruling that declared the opposition leader’s network “extremist.”

Russian have already blocked access to dozens of Navalny-linked websites and asked social media giants to block his key allies’ accounts ahead of the vote for seats in the country’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma.

“Removing the Navalny app from stores is a shameful act of political censorship. Russia's authoritarian government and propaganda will be thrilled,” one of team Navalny’s lawyers Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter, attaching Apple's statement confirming the move.