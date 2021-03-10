Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says ‘Equipment Failure’ Behind Government Website Outages, Not Twitter Slowdown

Updated:
Several Russian government websites briefly went down after authorities said they will slow Twitter speeds for Russian users. Sergei Yermokhin / TASS

Russia blamed “equipment failure” at the state internet provider for mass government website outages after authorities said they will slow down Twitter for Russian users Wednesday.

The websites of the Kremlin and Russian government as well as both chambers of parliament briefly went down after Russia announced it will slow Twitter's loading speed within the country for failing to delete banned content. Roskomnadzor, the media regulator that initiated the slowdown, and other state security websites were also briefly inaccessible.

“Problems with access to a number of government and other sites are related to a router failure in the Rostelecom network,” Russia’s Communications Ministry said, referring to the country’s largest provider.

“The company is taking the necessary steps to restore the network,” it added in a tweet.

Prominent cybersecurity expert and author Andrei Soldatov linked the disruptions to the Twitter slowdown, which itself will use the same technology that Russia plans to use to enforce its "sovereign internet" law.

“Routers is exactly what Roskomnadzor was playing with,” Soldatov told The Moscow Times.

“All sovereign internet equipment is about routers,” he added.

The Kremlin on Wednesday denied that its website went down and voiced support for Roskomnadzor’s efforts to make Twitter comply with Russian law.

The regulator said it moved to disrupt Twitter access after the platform failed to delete more than 3,000 tweets containing calls for minors to commit suicide, child pornography and drugs since 2017. 

The slowdown and threat to block the platform used by 3% of Russians comes amid growing tensions with western social media over what Moscow calls censorship of its state-affiliated accounts. It also follows recent anti-Kremlin protests, with Roskomnadzor suing Twitter, Google, Facebook, as well as TikTok and Telegram for failing to delete posts urging children to take to the streets.

Google, its Russian equivalent Yandex and YouTube also reported problems with accessibility, according to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.

Read more about: Internet , Social media

Read more

'unjustified' restrictions

Russia Threatens to Block YouTube for ‘Censoring’ State Media

The move comes after Facebook, Twitter and YouTube began labeling state-affiliated media accounts.
old humor

Putin, Cheburashka and Alyonka: Here's How Russian Social Media Used FaceApp

The app, which ages photos, has become viral on social media.
Data disclosure

Tinder Denies Sharing Russian Users' Data With FSB

Earlier reports said the dating app is required to provide its Russian users’ messages and other data to the authorities on demand.
Open DMs

Russia Requires Tinder to Share User Data – Reports

Tinder may be unaware that it is compelled under Russian law to share its users' data, however.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.