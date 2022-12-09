Russian Social Network Vkontakte Adds Warnings to all LGBT Content

Russia’s largest social network VKontakte has started labeling LGBT-themed pages on its site with warnings that they may violate draconian legislation signed into law this week banning the depiction of non-heterosexual relationships and identities.



“There may be controversial material in this community,” a warning label displayed to potential visitors reads before allowing users the option to enter or move on. “Some community materials may be considered inadmissible under Russian law.”

Russian bookstores and libraries were reported to have begun pulling LGBT-themed works from their catalogs to avoid being shut down within hours of Russian President Vladimir Putin signing the controversial new law.



Bookstores, media outlets, film studios, TV stations, and video game makers from now on all face steep fines for disseminating so-called “LGBT propaganda” to either adults or minors.