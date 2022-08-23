Yandex Reaches ‘Binding’ Deal to Divest News Service, Homepage to VK

Russian tech giant Yandex said Tuesday it has reached a “binding” deal to sell its news platform and homepage to rival VK as war-related sanctions fuel uncertainty over the Russian tech industry’s future. VK said it exited its joint venture with top lender Sberbank to pave the way for the deal with Yandex, once considered the jewel of Russia’s rising IT scene. Yandex said it is pursuing a “strategic exit from its media businesses” with the sale of Yandex.News, Yandex.ru and the Yandex.Zen blogging tool to VK.

The Yandex.ru domain will be renamed dzen.ru under VK’s control and further development. Yandex’s main page — with search, mail and non-media tools — will be renamed ya.ru. Yandex said it will “continue to focus” on its vast network of digital services, including a search engine, e-commerce platform, food delivery service, ride-hailing app, Yandex Music and more. VK said it had exited its O2O Holding joint venture with Sberbank and planned to transfer its full stake in the Delivery Club food delivery service to Yandex in exchange for the news and blogging platforms.