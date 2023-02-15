Russian Tech Giant Yandex Sees 2022 Revenues Jump Despite Sanctions

Russian tech giant Yandex announced on Wednesday that its revenues climbed 46% last year following a corporate restructuring amid unprecedented Western sanctions over Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Often dubbed "Russia's Google", Yandex is the country's top internet company and most popular search engine. The firm also provides taxi and food delivery services.

Yandex said its revenues for 2022 stood at 521.7 billion rubles ($7 billion), while its net profit reached 10.8 billion rubles, a 34% increase on the previous year.

The company reported the jump in revenues despite multiple rounds of unprecedented sanctions against Russia.

"Current geopolitical tensions and their impact on the Russian and global economy have created an exceptionally challenging environment for our business, team and shareholders," Yandex said.