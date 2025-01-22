Son of Key Putin Aide Holds Western Investments Despite Sanctions

The son of a top Kremlin official continues to hold investments in the West despite being sanctioned by the U.S., EU and Britain over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, The Moscow Times has learned.

VK CEO Vladimir Kiriyenko — whose father is President Vladimir Putin’s domestic policy chief Sergei Kiriyenko — maintains links with Titanium VC, a venture capital fund he co-founded that he has previously used to invest in tech startups.

According to a court document obtained by The Moscow Times, he is now seeking to transfer his investments from an offshore company registered in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) to another offshore firm in Barbados.

Kiriyenko filed a lawsuit in July 2024 with the BVI Supreme Court to demand that shares of Titanium VC be transferred from the BVI-registered offshore company Yalecrest to the Barbados-based Belvaux Management Limited.

The court document signed by Kiriyenko states the value of his claim at over $500,000.

The Pandora Papers investigation in 2021 named Kiriyenko as Yalecrest’s owner. Documents from the Paradise Papers investigation link Belvaux to a villa at the Royal Westmoreland golf resort in Barbados.