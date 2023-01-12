Russian Tech Giant VK Orders Workers to Return From Abroad – Report

Russian tech giant VK Group is demanding its workers based abroad to return to the country as lawmakers consider a legal ban on remote work, investigative media reported Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The government estimates that 100,000 IT workers — or 10% of the nation’s tech workforce — have fled Russia since the invasion of Ukraine and a “partial” mobilization of reserves last year. Around 80,000 continue to work for Russian companies from abroad.

Two unnamed sources close to VK’s management told the Mozhem Obyasnit’ investigative outlet that the company has ordered foreign-based employees to return to Russia or face dismissal.

One of the sources attributed the demand to “issues of server security and a desire to prevent leaks.”

Another linked it to planned legislation that would ban remote work for specific professions, which would serve as grounds to fire VK employees who refuse to return to Russia.