Russians Turn to U.S. Visas as Interest in Europe and China Wanes

Russian demand for U.S. visas jumped in the first half of 2025 even as interest in European and Chinese visas slowed, the Kommersant business daily reported Thursday, citing travel agency data.

The shift in visa demand highlights a growing interest in the United States among Russian travelers, even as tensions between Moscow and Washington persist.

Russian applications for U.S. visas rose 20% from January through June compared to the same period of 2024, Darya Lukyanova-Zubritskaya, a representative of the Raketa travel agency, told Kommersant.

The U.S. has also been approving Russian visa applications more often in recent months, said Yulia Othagina, the deputy director of the visa and migration department at the Continent Express travel agency.

Countries like Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia and Uzbekistan remain the most common travel destinations for Russians overall, Othagina said.

Yulia Lipatova, managing director at the business travel agency Aeroclub, reported a 46% increase in U.S. business visa approvals over the past year. Still, overall business visa applications remain far below pre-pandemic levels, at just 9% of what was recorded in 2019, she noted.