Top Russian University Launches Master’s Program on Sanctions Circumvention

One of Russia’s most prestigious universities has unveiled a new master’s program focused on navigating and mitigating the impact of international sanctions, a sign of the growing institutional effort to adapt to the Kremlin’s increasingly isolated position on the global stage.

The two-year program at Moscow’s Higher School of Economics (HSE) is described as the first of its kind in Russia.

First reported by the exiled science outlet T-Invariant, the program aims to train specialists in international corporate compliance and equip students with the skills to "identify and assess the risks of sanctions and other measures imposed by supervisory authorities on companies."

Annual tuition is set at 490,000 rubles ($6,260), with 20 seats reserved for Russian citizens and two for international students. The program is not funded by the Russian government.

In addition to the full degree, HSE is launching a shorter 136-hour professional development course titled Sanctions Compliance, which will run online from Sept. 16 to Nov. 14.

Tuition for the course is 84,000 rubles ($1,070), and it combines theoretical instruction with practical case studies on the application of economic sanctions and compliance mechanisms.