Russian Billionaire’s Superyacht Receives Clearance to Cruise Arctic Waters

Russian steel magnate Alexei Mordashov’s $500 million superyacht has been cleared to sail independently through the remote Chukchi Sea, extending as far as Wrangel Island, according to Arctida, a Telegram channel that monitors Arctic activity.
Russia’s federal agency GlavSevmorput issued the permit in July, allowing the vessel to operate in the region between Aug. 1 and Sept. 30, 2025.
Mordashov, owner of steel giant Severstal whose net worth Forbes places at $28.6 billion, acquired the 142-meter yacht Nord in 2020.
Built by Germany’s Lürssen shipyard, Nord ranks as the world’s 12th-largest superyacht and can accommodate up to 36 passengers.
Before Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, the Cayman Islands-registered vessel spent much of its time in the Caribbean.
But after sanctions targeted Mordashov’s assets, the yacht ceased transmitting its location for eight months and was later reflagged as Russian to avoid seizure.
Since then, the Nord has largely remained within Russian territorial waters, cruising the Pacific coast and Russia’s Far East.
Over the past three summers, the yacht has frequented marine reserves as well as the Kronotsky, Komandorsky, Beringia and Shantar Islands national parks.
After arriving in Vladivostok from the Indian Ocean in June, Nord conducted short voyages to nearby nature reserves.
As of mid-July, the vessel remains anchored in the Amur Bay near Vladivostok.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.