NATO Moves to Accelerate Patriot Missile System Deliveries to Ukraine

NATO allies are moving to accelerate the delivery of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine following U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge to supply more of the air defense systems to Kyiv, alliance officials said Wednesday.
Ukraine has been pressing for additional Patriots to defend against record Russian missile and drone attacks that have severely strained its existing air defense network.
“We are working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer,” Lieutenant General Alexis Grynkiewicz, NATO’s newly appointed Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said at a conference in Wiesbaden, Germany.
“The guidance that I have been given has been to move out as quickly as possible,” Reuters quoted him as saying to reporters.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said this week that Berlin was considering supplying two U.S.-made Patriot systems from its own stocks, with a final decision expected in the coming days or weeks.
Norway has also offered to finance the purchase of an additional system for Ukraine.
Alliance officials are set to meet next Wednesday at NATO’s military headquarters in Belgium, where Grynkiewicz will chair a session focused on coordinating air defense support for Ukraine.
A source familiar with the talks told Reuters that representatives from countries operating Patriot systems, as well as Ukraine’s donors, will discuss ways to reinforce Kyiv’s defenses as Russian forces continue their summer offensive.
Patriot systems are among the most advanced tools available to intercept Russian missiles, and Ukrainian officials have repeatedly stressed their critical need for more.
