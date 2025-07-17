NATO Moves to Accelerate Patriot Missile System Deliveries to Ukraine

NATO allies are moving to accelerate the delivery of Patriot missile systems to Ukraine following U.S. President Donald Trump’s pledge to supply more of the air defense systems to Kyiv, alliance officials said Wednesday.

Ukraine has been pressing for additional Patriots to defend against record Russian missile and drone attacks that have severely strained its existing air defense network.

“We are working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer,” Lieutenant General Alexis Grynkiewicz, NATO’s newly appointed Supreme Allied Commander Europe, said at a conference in Wiesbaden, Germany.

“The guidance that I have been given has been to move out as quickly as possible,” Reuters quoted him as saying to reporters.