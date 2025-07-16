Russia Launches Hundreds of Drones at Ukraine, Defying Trump’s Peace Ultimatum

Russia’s military launched a fresh wave of air attacks on Ukraine between late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Ukrainian officials said, defying U.S. President Trump’s calls for Moscow to agree to a ceasefire deal.
The attacks killed one woman and wounded more than two dozen people across multiple regions. A missile strike cut power and water supplies in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown, authorities said.
The bombardment followed U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new sanctions unless Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to a peace settlement within the next 50 days.
Ukrainian and Russian officials last met for direct peace talks more than a month ago, with no further meetings scheduled despite Kremlin claims of openness to negotiations.
Ukraine’s air force said Russia launched at least 400 drones overnight, as well as an Iskander missile fired from annexed Crimea.
Drone attacks wounded eight people in Vinnytsia and three in Kharkiv, local officials said.
Kryvyi Rih’s mayor, Oleksandr Vilkul, said at least 15 people were wounded, including a 17-year-old boy seriously injured in the abdomen and hospitalized. An industrial building was destroyed, and power and water were disrupted.
“This has never happened before. A ballistic missile and 28 Shahed drones simultaneously,” Vilkul wrote on Telegram, referring to Iranian-designed drones used by Russia.
Russia has intensified its summer campaign amid stalled ceasefire talks, continuing its offensive on the battlefield while launching combined drone, artillery and missile strikes.
Trump said Monday that he reached a deal with NATO’s secretary-general to supply more U.S. air defense systems and weapons to Ukraine, citing frustration over Russia’s refusal to accept a ceasefire.
