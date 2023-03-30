Putin Promotes Donetsk Official to Be Omsk Region Governor

Russian President Vladimir Putin has for the second time appointed an official serving in one of the Russian-installed administrations in occupied Ukrainian territories to head one of Russia’s regions where gubernatorial elections are due to place later this year.

Putin named Vitaly Khotsenko, who was appointed prime minister of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic last year, as acting governor of Western Siberia’s Omsk region on Wednesday.

The reshuffle came two weeks after Putin named Vladislav Kuznetsov, a former deputy head of the Luhansk People’s Republic, as acting governor of the Chukotka autonomous district in Russia's Far East.

Both Omsk and Chukotka are among the 25 Russian regions due to hold gubernatorial elections in September.

The partially Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson are also expected to hold gubernatorial elections later this year.