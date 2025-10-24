Ex-Mayor of Rostov-on-Don Arrested Over Alleged Abuse of Power

The former mayor of the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don has been arrested on charges of abuse of office that allegedly caused more than 47 million rubles ($583,300) in damages to the city budget, law enforcement authorities said Friday.

Alexei Logvinenko is accused of taking out a commercial bank loan in violation of budget law in 2020, according to the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes. No further details on the allegations were provided.

The law enforcement body said it has asked the court to place Logvinenko in pretrial detention.

Under Russian law, abuse of office carries a maximum prison sentence of 15 years.

Logvinenko, 50, became head of the Rostov-on-Don administration in 2019. He resigned in January 2025, citing personal reasons.

During his tenure, Logvinenko oversaw large-scale infrastructure upgrades ahead of federal development programs but faced criticism over budget transparency and urban development controversies.

Before entering city administration, Logvinenko held senior positions in the regional economic security and anti-corruption bodies. He also worked as the deputy director of two local utility companies.