Putin Says U.S. Sanctions 'Serious' But Won't Significantly Hit Economy

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the latest U.S. sanctions targeting two major oil firms were "serious," but not strong enough to significantly affect the economy.

The United States on Wednesday hit Russia's two biggest oil producers — Rosneft and Lukoil — with sanctions, the first against Russia since U.S. President Donald returned to office.

"They [sanctions] are serious for us, of course, that is clear. And they will have certain consequences, but they will not significantly impact our economic well-being," Putin told reporters.

He added that the sanctions were an "unfriendly act" that "does not strengthen Russia-U.S. relations, which have only just begun to recover."

The Russian Foreign Ministry had earlier said the new sanctions risked hurting diplomatic efforts to end the Ukraine war, and that it had developed a “strong immunity” to them.