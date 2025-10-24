Prosecution Seeks 440 Hours of Community Service for Opposition Politician Shlosberg

A Russian state prosecutor has requested 440 hours of compulsory community service for opposition politician Lev Shlosberg on accusations that he failed to comply with “foreign agent” laws, the Yabloko party said Friday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Shlosberg, a senior Yabloko member who has remained in Russia despite his opposition to the war in Ukraine, a “foreign agent” in June 2023. The charge accuses him of failing to label materials he published online as those of a “foreign agent.”

According to Yabloko’s branch in the northwestern Pskov region, the judge denied the defense’s motion to adjourn the 16th court hearing in the case to review newly introduced evidence. She allowed a short recess until the afternoon.

The independent outlet Sotavision reported that Shlosberg accused the prosecution of ignoring inconsistencies in the investigation during the court hearing.

The court also reportedly rejected a defense motion to return the case to prosecutors.

Shlosberg is under house arrest as part of a second criminal case over allegedly “discrediting” the Russian military.

He faces up to five years in prison if found guilty. Authorities accuse Shlosberg of calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a January debate, a video of which was published on Russian social media.

Yabloko is one of Russia’s few legal opposition parties. It has consistently opposed the war in Ukraine and called for a ceasefire, though it has faced declining visibility and pressure under wartime censorship laws.