Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Prosecution Seeks 440 Hours of Community Service for Opposition Politician Shlosberg

Lev Shlosberg. @pskovyabloko

A Russian state prosecutor has requested 440 hours of compulsory community service for opposition politician Lev Shlosberg on accusations that he failed to comply with “foreign agent” laws, the Yabloko party said Friday.

Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Shlosberg, a senior Yabloko member who has remained in Russia despite his opposition to the war in Ukraine, a “foreign agent” in June 2023. The charge accuses him of failing to label materials he published online as those of a “foreign agent.”

According to Yabloko’s branch in the northwestern Pskov region, the judge denied the defense’s motion to adjourn the 16th court hearing in the case to review newly introduced evidence. She allowed a short recess until the afternoon.

The independent outlet Sotavision reported that Shlosberg accused the prosecution of ignoring inconsistencies in the investigation during the court hearing.

The court also reportedly rejected a defense motion to return the case to prosecutors.

Shlosberg is under house arrest as part of a second criminal case over allegedly “discrediting” the Russian military. 

He faces up to five years in prison if found guilty. Authorities accuse Shlosberg of calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a January debate, a video of which was published on Russian social media.

Yabloko is one of Russia’s few legal opposition parties. It has consistently opposed the war in Ukraine and called for a ceasefire, though it has faced declining visibility and pressure under wartime censorship laws.

Read more about: Yabloko , Pskov

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Opposition Politician Shlosberg Returned to House Arrest Pending ‘Discreditation’ Trial

The Pskov City Court had ruled earlier this week to impose a ban on certain activities instead of continuing Lev Shlosberg’s house arrest.
2 Min read

Shlosberg Placed Under House Arrest Pending Trial

Authorities accuse the Pskov region opposition figure of repeatedly “discrediting” the Russian military under wartime censorship laws.
1 Min read

Lev Shlosberg Arrested and Charged With Repeatedly ‘Discrediting’ Russian Army

The senior Yabloko party member has remained in Russia despite his open opposition to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
2 Min read

Russia Opens Criminal Case Against Opposition Politician Shlosberg

Shlosberg, one of the few anti-war voices remaining in Russia, faces up to two years in prison if convicted.
1 Min read