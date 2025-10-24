Prosecution Seeks 440 Hours of Community Service for Opposition Politician Shlosberg

A Russian state prosecutor has requested 440 hours of compulsory community service for opposition politician Lev Shlosberg on accusations that he failed to comply with “foreign agent” laws, the Yabloko party said Friday.
Russia’s Justice Ministry labeled Shlosberg, a senior Yabloko member who has remained in Russia despite his opposition to the war in Ukraine, a “foreign agent” in June 2023. The charge accuses him of failing to label materials he published online as those of a “foreign agent.”
According to Yabloko’s branch in the northwestern Pskov region, the judge denied the defense’s motion to adjourn the 16th court hearing in the case to review newly introduced evidence. She allowed a short recess until the afternoon.
The independent outlet Sotavision reported that Shlosberg accused the prosecution of ignoring inconsistencies in the investigation during the court hearing.
The court also reportedly rejected a defense motion to return the case to prosecutors.
Shlosberg is under house arrest as part of a second criminal case over allegedly “discrediting” the Russian military.
He faces up to five years in prison if found guilty. Authorities accuse Shlosberg of calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine during a January debate, a video of which was published on Russian social media.
Yabloko is one of Russia’s few legal opposition parties. It has consistently opposed the war in Ukraine and called for a ceasefire, though it has faced declining visibility and pressure under wartime censorship laws.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.