Opposition Politician Shlosberg Returned to House Arrest Pending ‘Discreditation’ Trial

A court in the northwestern Pskov region has ordered opposition politician Lev Shlosberg to be returned to house arrest three days after initially releasing him, the Yabloko party’s press service said Friday.

Shlosberg, a senior Yabloko member who has remained in Russia despite his opposition to the war, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of repeatedly “discrediting” the military. The 62-year-old politician was already fined twice on administrative charges for the same offense.

On Tuesday, the Pskov City Court ruled to impose a ban on certain activities instead of continuing Shlosberg’s house arrest, which he had been under since June. Yabloko said Shlosberg was barred from using the internet, a phone and communicating with anyone outside his household for four months.

However, on Friday, the party said the same court ordered him to be returned to house arrest following an appeal from prosecutors.