Moscow Court Orders Seizure of Yabloko Deputy Head’s Assets Pending ‘Army Fakes’ Trial

A Moscow court on Friday ordered the seizure of assets belonging to the arrested deputy chairman of the liberal Yabloko party as part of a criminal case against him for spreading “fakes” about the military.

Maxim Kruglov faces up to 10 years in prison on the charges, which are connected to two Telegram posts from April 2022 in which he spoke out against the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He has denied the charges, calling them “absurd.”

Kruglov was arrested and placed in pre-trial detention early this month until at least Nov. 29.

The Zamoskvoretsky District Court’s ruling to confiscate his assets will take effect on Oct. 28, according to the Moscow court system’s website.