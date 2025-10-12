Cuba Denies Participating in Ukraine War

Cuba on Saturday denied U.S. assertions that it is involved in the military conflict in Ukraine or had sent soldiers there.

Cuba "rejects the false accusations that the United States government is spreading about Cuba's alleged involvement in the military conflict in Ukraine," a statement from its Foreign Ministry said.

It said 26 Cubans had been sentenced to prison terms ranging from five to 14 years for mercenary activity since September 2023, when reports circulated of Cubans being sent to the front in Ukraine.

"We're aware of reports that Cuban nationals are fighting alongside Russian troops in the Russia-Ukraine war," a U.S. State Department spokesperson told AFP earlier this week.

"The Cuban regime has failed to protect its citizens from being used as pawns in the Russia-Ukraine war."