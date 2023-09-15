Cuban Officials Divided Over Citizens' Involvement in Ukraine War

Cuba’s Foreign Minister and Ambassador to Russia have issued conflicting statements about Havana’s stance on its citizens taking part in Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The clashing remarks follow Cuba’s arrest last week of 17 people suspected of having links to an illicit Russian trafficking and recruitment network for what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation.”

“The unequivocal and unswerving position of the Cuban government, in accordance with its national legislation, is contrary to the participation of Cuban citizens in conflicts of any sort and against mercenarism and trafficking in persons,” Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said late Thursday.

Hours earlier, Cuba’s Ambassador in Moscow Julio Antonio Garmendia Pena told Russian state media that his government does not oppose Cubans’ participation in the conflict as long as it is “legal.”