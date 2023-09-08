Cuba Arrests 17 Over 'Trafficking' for Russia's War in Ukraine

Seventeen people have been arrested in Cuba over suspected links to an alleged Russian trafficking network recruiting men for Moscow's war effort, the interior ministry said Thursday.

The Cuban government said Monday it was working to dismantle a "trafficking network that operates from Russia to incorporate Cuban citizens living there, and even some from Cuba, into the military forces involved in military operations in Ukraine."

Cesar Rodriguez, who is heading the investigation, said on national television Thursday that "17 people have been arrested so far," without giving their nationalities.

He said one person was suspected of being an "organizer of these activities" while two others were suspected recruiters.