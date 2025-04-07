Kremlin Says Putin Still Supports Ukraine Truce, But Questions Remain

The Kremlin said Monday that President Vladimir Putin still supports the idea of a ceasefire in Ukraine, but many unanswered questions remain about how such a truce would be implemented.
U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed for a swift ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine since taking office, but his administration has yet to secure a breakthrough despite holding multiple talks with both sides.
"Putin does support the idea that a ceasefire is needed, but before that, a whole range of questions has to be answered," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Monday.
"These questions are hanging in the air — so far, no one has answered them," Peskov added, blaming the lack of progress on what he called "the Kyiv regime's uncontrollability."
Trump has expressed growing frustration with the slow pace of peace negotiations, telling NBC News last month that he was "pissed off" with Putin.
"We're talking to Russia. We'd like them to stop. I don't like the bombing. The bombing goes on and on," Trump told reporters on Sunday.
Putin rejected a joint U.S.-Ukrainian proposal for an unconditional, full ceasefire in March. The Kremlin has also tied any truce in the Black Sea to sanctions relief, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders have rejected as a non-starter.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said last week that Trump would not be drawn into "endless negotiations" with Russia over ending its war against Ukraine, adding that "we'll know soon enough... whether Russia is serious about peace."
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials plan to visit Washington D.C. in the coming days for further talks on a natural resources deal with the United States.
Kyiv and Washington had planned to sign the agreement last month, but a televised clash between Trump and Zelensky derailed the discussions.
Trump wants the deal, which would give the U.S. royalty payments on profits from Ukrainian mining, as compensation for military and financial aid provided to Kyiv by his predecessor, Joe Biden.
Ukraine says any deal should include robust security guarantees that would act as a deterrent from further Russian attacks.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.