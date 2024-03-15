Putin Vows Response to Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Border Regions

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that his military would respond to this week’s spate of Ukrainian attacks on Russia, which he described as an attempt by Kyiv to derail the March 15-17 presidential election.

“The goal of these pointless acts from a military standpoint and criminal acts from a humanitarian standpoint was to try to disrupt Russia’s presidential election,” Putin told Russia’s Security Council.

He added that Ukrainian forces made five unsuccessful attempts to cross into western Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions so far this week as a three-day voting period kicked off in Russia on Friday.

Anti-Kremlin militia groups fighting on the side of Kyiv have claimed responsibility for the incursions.