Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Putin Vows Response to Ukrainian Attacks on Russian Border Regions

Vladimir Putin. kremlin.ru

President Vladimir Putin said Friday that his military would respond to this week’s spate of Ukrainian attacks on Russia, which he described as an attempt by Kyiv to derail the March 15-17 presidential election.

“The goal of these pointless acts from a military standpoint and criminal acts from a humanitarian standpoint was to try to disrupt Russia’s presidential election,” Putin told Russia’s Security Council.

He added that Ukrainian forces made five unsuccessful attempts to cross into western Russia’s Belgorod and Kursk regions so far this week as a three-day voting period kicked off in Russia on Friday.

Anti-Kremlin militia groups fighting on the side of Kyiv have claimed responsibility for the incursions. 

Russia’s Defense Ministry said Friday that it had repelled a Ukrainian incursion into the Belgorod region village of Kozinka the previous day, as well as all other attempts by “sabotage groups” over the past week to breach its territory.

At least one person was killed and two others were injured in an attack on the Russian city of Belgorod the same day, local authorities said, just shortly after pro-Kyiv militias warned of an imminent strike.

In his address to Russia’s Security Council, Putin acknowledged that the Ukrainian attacks had led to civilian losses and vowed that the strikes “will not go unpunished.”

“I’m confident our people, the Russian population will respond with even bigger unity,” he said.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Putin

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

Feature

Kremlin Brings ‘Party of War’ to Heel Ahead of Key Regional, Presidential Elections

The Kremlin seeks to deploy the same tactics it used to crush the opposition against prominent far-right “patriots,” Russian officials told The Moscow...
4 Min read
opinion Farida Rustamova and Maxim Tovkaylo

Will Putin Announce Another Round of Mobilization?

Talk of a second mobilization wave in Russia has been on everyone’s lips in recent weeks. Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov claimed it...
opinion Lucian Kim

Russia Isolated in Its Postimperial Phantasm

From a strategic point of view, Putin’s attack on Ukraine has thrown back Russia to its weakest position since World War II.
buffer zone

Russian Village Near Ukraine Border Asks Putin for ‘Protection’

A petition created by residents alleges the authorities have done little to protect them from shelling and that they live in “permanent fear.”