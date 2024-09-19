Russia’s FSB Busts Migrant Smuggling Ring Led by Nigerian Professor

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Thursday that its agents dismantled a migrant smuggling network allegedly led by a university instructor from Nigeria.

“The illegal activities of an interregional group specializing in the paid entry and transit of immigrants from the African continent through Russian territory to EU countries have been thwarted,” the FSB was quoted as saying by the state-run news agency TASS.

The group’s alleged leader is a senior lecturer at the engineering academy of the People’s Friendship University of Russia (RUDN), who is originally from Nigeria. The FSB did not disclose his name but stated that five key members of the smuggling network, including Russian, Nigerian and Ukrainian nationals, had been detained.

Authorities are continuing to investigate other possible accomplices.