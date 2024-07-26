Moscow Car Bomb Suspect Extradited From Turkey, Says Planned to Flee to Ukraine

A Russian man suspected of detonating a car bomb in Moscow earlier this week has been extradited from Turkey, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.

“Internationally wanted Russian citizen Yevgeny N. Serebryakov, born in 1995, was detained in Bodrum (Turkey) jointly by the FSB and Russia’s Interior Ministry, and with the assistance of Turkish special services and law enforcement agencies, and delivered to Russia on July 26,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.

Authorities accuse Serebryakov of injuring two people in an explosion at a parking lot in northern Moscow on Wednesday morning. Some Russian media identified the victims as a senior defense ministry official and his wife, who both allegedly denied that they were inside the car at the time of the explosion.

Turkey’s Interior Ministry announced Serebryakov’s arrest later that day.