Moscow Car Bomb Suspect Extradited From Turkey, Says Planned to Flee to Ukraine

A Russian man suspected of detonating a car bomb in Moscow earlier this week has been extradited from Turkey, Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Friday.
“Internationally wanted Russian citizen Yevgeny N. Serebryakov, born in 1995, was detained in Bodrum (Turkey) jointly by the FSB and Russia’s Interior Ministry, and with the assistance of Turkish special services and law enforcement agencies, and delivered to Russia on July 26,” the law enforcement agency said in a statement.
Authorities accuse Serebryakov of injuring two people in an explosion at a parking lot in northern Moscow on Wednesday morning. Some Russian media identified the victims as a senior defense ministry official and his wife, who both allegedly denied that they were inside the car at the time of the explosion.
Turkey’s Interior Ministry announced Serebryakov’s arrest later that day.
A video shared by Russia’s Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, showed masked agents escorting Serebryakov for an interrogation. In the video, he confesses to having planted an explosive device on the instructions of an unknown man he believed to be from Ukraine.
Serebryakov said he expected to receive a Ukrainian passport in Bodrum, where he was arrested, after which he planned to flee to Ukraine. Kyiv previously denied involvement in the car explosion.
Serebryakov was charged with attempted murder of two or more people and explosives trafficking.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.