Turkish Police Arrest Man Suspected of Organizing Bomb Attack in Moscow

Updated throughout.

Law enforcement authorities in Turkey have arrested a Russian man suspected of detonating a car bomb in Moscow on Wednesday morning, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said, as Russian media reported that among the victims in the attack was a senior defense ministry official.

“The terrorist who organized a bomb attack in Russia was caught in Bodrum,” Turkey’s Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote on X (formerly Twitter).



According to Yerlikaya, who published a video of the arrest, the suspected bomber is named Evgeny Serebriakov, who was said to have arrived from Moscow to Bodrum Airport at 9:40 a.m. local time.

“A letter received from the Russian Interpol unit was matched,” the Turkish official added.

Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman Irina Volk said earlier Wednesday that two people were injured in an explosion at a parking lot on the north side of Moscow. According to her, the blast was caused by an explosive device placed under a vehicle.

“The injured were taken by ambulance to a medical facility,” Volk said in a statement. “Police officers are carrying out a series of operational search measures aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the incident, as well as detaining persons involved in the carrying out the crime.”

A video shared by news channels on Telegram showed an explosion ripping through an SUV shortly after a man got into the vehicle.

Russian media outlets, citing anonymous law enforcement sources, reported that the two people injured in Wednesday’s explosion were GRU military intelligence officer Andrei Torgashev and his wife. According to those sources, Torgashev was hospitalized and in critical condition after both of his legs were blown off in the blast.