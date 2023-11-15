Moscow’s Army Recruitment Drive Hits 2023 Target Early, Mayor Says

Moscow has recruited its annual target number of contract soldiers into the military ahead of schedule, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Wednesday.

More than 22,000 people signed contracts with Russia's military, according to Sobyanin, as the country continues to wage its war against neighboring Ukraine.

“Thus, we’ve fulfilled the Defense Ministry’s task ahead of schedule for this year,” he wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

Since President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in early 2022, a total of 47,000 contract soldiers from the Russian capital have enlisted in the army, Sobyanin said.