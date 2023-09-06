FSB Says Busted Arms Smuggling Ring in Mass Raids

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said Wednesday it has busted a major weapons smuggling ring in dozens of Russian regions.

Between June and July, authorities seized thousands of firearms and artillery shells in sting operations across 53 Russian regions, including Moscow and St. Petersburg.

The listed regions cover nearly every time zone in Russia and include annexed Crimea, as well as the partially occupied Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

FSB footage published by state-run news agencies showed agents carrying out raids at homes and parking lots, followed by displays of the seized weapons cache.