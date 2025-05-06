Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Elderly Activist Stages Rare Anti-Putin Protest Across From Kremlin Before Jumping Off Bridge

@sotavisionmedia

An elderly man in central Moscow staged a rare protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin before jumping from a bridge into the Moscow River, the independent news outlet SOTAvision reported Tuesday.

Video published by the outlet shows the man, later identified as activist Grigory Saksanov, holding a poster that reads “Putin Hitler” on one side and displays a swastika on the other. He is seen standing on the edge of the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge, located right across from the Kremlin.

Saksanov, 68, then jumps into the river and floats face-up, appearing to imitate a corpse. A second video shows a rescuer leaping from a boat to reach him.

According to the exiled news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, Saksanov, also known as “Uncle Grisha,” has been arrested multiple times at protests over the years, including an October 2022 protest at Moscow’s Alexander Garden, where he stood holding a poster that read “Putin” and featured a swastika.

SOTAvision said paramedics treated Saksanov after he was pulled from the water, but his condition remains unknown. Around eight police officers were reportedly dispatched to the scene.

Law enforcement authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the protest. However, according to the Telegram news channel Baza, which has connections to Russian security services, police plan to take Saksonov to a detention center following a medical examination at the hospital.

Public demonstrations against Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine have become increasingly rare amid sweeping laws that effectively ban criticism of the military. Scores of people have been fined, imprisoned or forced into exile for their anti-war views since the start of the full-scale invasion.

In November, police arrested a masked man who staged a similar anti-Putin protest from atop a billboard in central Moscow.

Read more about: Moscow , Protest

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Feature

In Russia's Universities, Anti-War Voices Are Silenced. But Resistance Remains.

With public resistance to the war nearly impossible, some students still find ways to express their opposition and fight for their rights.
6 Min read

More Than 800 Detained in Ukraine Protests Across Russia

Some of the riot police had the letter "Z" in the colors of the Russian flag on their helmets.

Clashes Break Out Over Plans to Clear Moscow Forest

City authorities' plan to build a new mega-school in a protected forest have sparked resistance.

Putin Orders Prosecutor General to Review Moscow Protester's Conviction

Putin has ordered an investigation into whether the sentencing of Konstantin Kotov was lawful.