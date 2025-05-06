Elderly Activist Stages Rare Anti-Putin Protest Across From Kremlin Before Jumping Off Bridge

An elderly man in central Moscow staged a rare protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin before jumping from a bridge into the Moscow River, the independent news outlet SOTAvision reported Tuesday.

Video published by the outlet shows the man, later identified as activist Grigory Saksanov, holding a poster that reads “Putin Hitler” on one side and displays a swastika on the other. He is seen standing on the edge of the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge, located right across from the Kremlin.

Saksanov, 68, then jumps into the river and floats face-up, appearing to imitate a corpse. A second video shows a rescuer leaping from a boat to reach him.

According to the exiled news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, Saksanov, also known as “Uncle Grisha,” has been arrested multiple times at protests over the years, including an October 2022 protest at Moscow’s Alexander Garden, where he stood holding a poster that read “Putin” and featured a swastika.