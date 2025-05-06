Elderly Activist Stages Rare Anti-Putin Protest Across From Kremlin Before Jumping Off Bridge

An elderly man in central Moscow staged a rare protest against Russian President Vladimir Putin before jumping from a bridge into the Moscow River, the independent news outlet SOTAvision reported Tuesday.
Video published by the outlet shows the man, later identified as activist Grigory Saksanov, holding a poster that reads “Putin Hitler” on one side and displays a swastika on the other. He is seen standing on the edge of the Bolshoy Moskvoretsky Bridge, located right across from the Kremlin.
Saksanov, 68, then jumps into the river and floats face-up, appearing to imitate a corpse. A second video shows a rescuer leaping from a boat to reach him.
According to the exiled news outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe, Saksanov, also known as “Uncle Grisha,” has been arrested multiple times at protests over the years, including an October 2022 protest at Moscow’s Alexander Garden, where he stood holding a poster that read “Putin” and featured a swastika.
SOTAvision said paramedics treated Saksanov after he was pulled from the water, but his condition remains unknown. Around eight police officers were reportedly dispatched to the scene.
Law enforcement authorities have not announced any arrests in connection with the protest. However, according to the Telegram news channel Baza, which has connections to Russian security services, police plan to take Saksonov to a detention center following a medical examination at the hospital.
Public demonstrations against Putin and Russia’s war in Ukraine have become increasingly rare amid sweeping laws that effectively ban criticism of the military. Scores of people have been fined, imprisoned or forced into exile for their anti-war views since the start of the full-scale invasion.
In November, police arrested a masked man who staged a similar anti-Putin protest from atop a billboard in central Moscow.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.