In First, Ukraine Uses U.S.-Supplied Long-Range ATACMS – Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Ukraine's armed forces had used U.S.-supplied ATACMS long-range missiles for the first time.

"They have performed very accurately. ATACMS have proven themselves," he said in an evening address posted on social media, without giving details of when or where they were used.

The United States had not previously said publicly that it had delivered the missile systems to Kyiv.

ATACMS have a maximum range of around 300 kilometers (190 miles).

"Today, a special thanks to the United States," Zelensky said in a video message. "Our agreements with President Biden are being implemented."

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine said it had hit airfields in the Russian-occupied south and east of the country overnight, claiming the "successful operation" had destroyed several helicopters.

In a mission dubbed "Operation Dragonfly," Kyiv's special forces said on social media they had attacked airfields in southern Berdyansk and eastern Luhansk.