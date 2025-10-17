Trump and Zelensky to Meet as Kyiv Presses for Tomahawks

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Friday, with discussions over whether Washington will supply long-range Tomahawk missiles to Kyiv expected to top the agenda.

Trump’s recent ceasefire between Israel and Gaza has raised expectations that his administration will now turn its full attention to ending Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Although Trump has signaled growing support for Kyiv since his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska ended without a breakthrough, he has remained vague on whether he will provide Ukraine with the 1,000-mile (1,600-kilometer) range missiles it seeks.

And in his latest pivot on the war, Trump announced on the eve of his meeting with Zelensky that he and Putin had agreed to meet in Budapest to “see if we can bring this 'inglorious' War, between Russia and Ukraine, to an end.”

He also appeared to cast doubt on whether Ukraine would receive the Tomahawks, saying Thursday that Washington could not “deplete” its own stockpiles.

Russia has repeatedly warned that supplying Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would risk a new escalation in its nearly four-year invasion and further damage U.S.-Russian relations.

The timing of Thursday’s call fit a familiar pattern for Putin, who often reaches out to Trump just as the U.S. president considers a tougher line on Russia.

“We can already see that Moscow is rushing to resume dialogue as soon as it hears about Tomahawks,” Zelensky said.