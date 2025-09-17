Australian-Born Singer Vassy to Represent U.S. at Intervision Contest in Last-Minute Switch

Australian-born singer Vassy will represent the United States at Russia’s answer to Eurovision after R&B artist B. Howard pulled out just days before the competition, organizers said Wednesday.

Called Intervision, the upcoming event revives a Soviet-era alternative to Eurovision that briefly ran in the 1960s and 1970s. Russia was banned from Eurovision in February 2022 following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Vassy, whose real name is Vasiliki Karagiorgos, was born in Australia to Greek immigrants, but she obtained U.S. citizenship during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her website describes her as “one of the most recognizable figures” in electronic dance music, citing collaborations with DJs David Guetta and Tiësto. In 2023, she became the first woman to win the ICON award at the Electronic Dance Music Awards.