Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Australian-Born Singer Vassy to Represent U.S. at Intervision Contest in Last-Minute Switch

Singer Vassy. Luiz Rampelotto / ZUMA Press Wire / TASS

Australian-born singer Vassy will represent the United States at Russia’s answer to Eurovision after R&B artist B. Howard pulled out just days before the competition, organizers said Wednesday.

Called Intervision, the upcoming event revives a Soviet-era alternative to Eurovision that briefly ran in the 1960s and 1970s. Russia was banned from Eurovision in February 2022 following its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Vassy, whose real name is Vasiliki Karagiorgos, was born in Australia to Greek immigrants, but she obtained U.S. citizenship during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Her website describes her as “one of the most recognizable figures” in electronic dance music, citing collaborations with DJs David Guetta and Tiësto. In 2023, she became the first woman to win the ICON award at the Electronic Dance Music Awards.

The exiled news website Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on Wednesday that mentions of Vassy’s advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights had recently been removed from her Wikipedia page.

Howard, originally slated to perform for the U.S., withdrew for what organizers said were “family reasons.”

Intervision begins on Sept. 20, branding itself as a “depoliticized” celebration of music. However, President Vladimir Putin personally appointed senior Kremlin officials to the competition’s board and organizing committee.

Dozens of other countries are expected to participate in this year’s competition.

Read more about: Music , United States

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Rumored Son of Michael Jackson to Represent U.S. at Russia’s Eurovision Rival

Organizers described American R&B singer B. Howard as a “world-class star whose music transcends borders and unites cultures.”
1 Min read

Moscow Court Upholds 12.5-Year Sentence for U.S.-Russian Man on Drug Charges

Robert Woodland was arrested in January for trying to hide 47 grams of mephedrone, and he was sentenced to jail in July.
1 Min read

Ukrainian Soldier Recounts U.S. Man's Torture in Russian Detention

Stephen Hubbard was sentenced to nearly seven years in prison last month on accusations of having fought for the Ukrainian military.
4 Min read

Pro-War Singer Shaman to Stage Protest Concert Outside U.S. Embassy in Moscow

YouTube and Spotify in recent weeks blocked the channels of Shaman and other Russian artists who openly support Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
2 Min read