Moscow Denies Consular Visit to Jailed U.S. Journalist, Citing Visa Row

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday it had denied an upcoming consular visit to jailed Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich in retaliation to Washington refusing to grant visas to several Russian journalists.

"The U.S. Embassy was informed that its request for a consular visit on May 11... to U.S. citizen (Evan) Gershkovich, who was detained on charges of espionage, has been rejected. Other potential retaliatory measures are being worked out," the Foreign Ministry said.

It added that American “sabotage, aimed at preventing normal journalistic work” would not go unanswered.