Moscow Court Reduces Drug Trafficking Sentence for Jailed U.S. Man

A Moscow court reduced the drug trafficking prison sentence for Russian-born U.S. citizen Robert Woodland by three years, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing his lawyer.

Woodland, a dual U.S.-Russian citizen who worked as an English teacher in Moscow, was arrested in January 2024 and accused of “illegally acquiring, storing, transporting, manufacturing and processing" 47 grams (1.6 ounces) of mephedrone.

A Moscow court sentenced Woodland to 12 years and six months in prison last July. A judge rejected an appeal of that sentence in November.

On Tuesday, a judge ruled to reduce Woodland’s sentence to nine years and six months for an unknown reason, his lawyer Stanislav Kshevitsky told Reuters.