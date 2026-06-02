Manosphere Influencer Andrew Tate Arrives in Moscow

British-American social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, sparking rumors that they plan to attend Russia’s annual premier business conference.

Tate’s X account posted a video showing the brothers receiving a traditional Russian “bread-and-salt” welcome performance, complete with folk songs and dancing. “Tates in Moscow,” he wrote, adding a Russian proverb: “Make new friends, but don’t lose old ones.”

Tate, a self-described misogynist, and his brother rose to fame as members of the “manosphere,” a loose network of online communities united by an opposition to feminism and the belief that society is biased against men.

The pair have been under criminal investigation in Romania since 2022. They face charges including forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering. The brothers deny wrongdoing.

British authorities have also charged the brothers with offenses including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. They deny those allegations as well.

The purpose of their visit to Russia was not immediately clear, but some have speculated that they could be planning to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which begins on Wednesday.

Rybar, a prominent pro-war Russian Telegram channel with over a million subscribers, criticized the visit, calling the monosphere influencers a “bad pick” and describing their presence in the country as “embarrassing.”

The arrival of the Tate brothers in Russia comes just days after American right-wing commentator Candace Owens said she was visiting Moscow. Russian state media reported that Owens is expected to participate in a “family values” panel at the economic forum.