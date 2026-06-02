Manosphere Influencer Andrew Tate Arrives in Moscow

British-American social media influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan arrived in Moscow on Tuesday, sparking rumors that they plan to attend Russia’s annual premier business conference.
Tate’s X account posted a video showing the brothers receiving a traditional Russian “bread-and-salt” welcome performance, complete with folk songs and dancing. “Tates in Moscow,” he wrote, adding a Russian proverb: “Make new friends, but don’t lose old ones.”
Tate, a self-described misogynist, and his brother rose to fame as members of the “manosphere,” a loose network of online communities united by an opposition to feminism and the belief that society is biased against men.
The pair have been under criminal investigation in Romania since 2022. They face charges including forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, trafficking of minors, sexual intercourse with a minor and money laundering. The brothers deny wrongdoing.
British authorities have also charged the brothers with offenses including rape, actual bodily harm, human trafficking and controlling prostitution for gain. They deny those allegations as well.
The purpose of their visit to Russia was not immediately clear, but some have speculated that they could be planning to attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which begins on Wednesday.
Rybar, a prominent pro-war Russian Telegram channel with over a million subscribers, criticized the visit, calling the monosphere influencers a “bad pick” and describing their presence in the country as “embarrassing.”
The arrival of the Tate brothers in Russia comes just days after American right-wing commentator Candace Owens said she was visiting Moscow. Russian state media reported that Owens is expected to participate in a “family values” panel at the economic forum.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.